Will talk to Jaishankar for safe return of Himachal residents from Ukraine: CM 

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said he will raise the issue of the safe return of the state's residents stuck in Ukraine with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Replying to a question in the state Assembly on stranded Himachal Pradesh residents in Ukraine after the Russian invasion by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Thakur said he has already written to the Centre about the matter. He said he will also talk to the external affairs minister in this regard.

The chief minister said the state government till now does not have an exact figure of the Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Ukraine. Thakur said the kin of those stuck in the country have been asked to inform the government about their exact location on CM Helpline 1100. So far, the parents of 60 youths have contacted us for the safe return of their wards but the exact number could be more, he added.

Other parents should also inform the government as it will help us in better coordination with the Centre for the safe evacuation of the state's residents, Thakur said. He said a number of people from the hill state had gone to Ukraine to pursue MBBS, or for jobs purposes and businesses.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine till the time they are evacuated, Thakur said. Earlier, raising the issue, Agnihotri said many Himachal Pradesh students were stuck in Ukraine and the government should extend all possible help for their safe return.