Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday slammed the Modi government for an increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several categories from footwear to food delivery, and urged voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to tame inflation.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Centre had reduced excise on petrol and diesel after the BJP's defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other states and urged people to usher in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely.

"On the first day of 2022 the Modi Government gave a New Year gift to all of us in the form of new inflation. This is coupled with a consistently high unemployment rate of almost 10 per cent for most part of the year in 2021. Should we say 'Thank You, Modi Ji', for this," Surjewala said.

The Congress spokesperson also said footwear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, ordering food using online delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs have become costlier from January 1 due to increase in taxes.

Congress spokespersons fanned out to over 12 cities across the country to highlight the increase in GST under several heads as "Modi tax" and urged the people to defeat the BJP.

Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, edible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

"Remember, if Modi is there, price rise will stay, the Modi government means high prices. Modi and inflation are harmful for the country," Surjewala said, urging voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

He said the government was increasing taxes even before the budget was presented and could claim later to have presented a "tax-free budget".

Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council's decision to defer the increase in GST on textiles from five percent to 12 percent and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to five states were over.

"One has to remember that the proposal to increase GST on textiles has not been taken back, but only deferred. The decision may be put off by another month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be increased," he said.

Surjewala claimed that the increase of GST on textiles could lead to loss of 15 lakh jobs in the sector.

"Over 80 per cent fabric production in the country is done in the unorganised sector. Raising the GST on fabrics to 12 per cent will hurt the business and employment opportunities in powerloom and handloom units," the Congress spokesman said.