Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Religious, eco tourisms get focus in new policy

The Jharkhand government has launched ‘Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021’ with an objective of making the state one of the preferred destinations for both domestic and international tourists. It aims to ensure accelerated development of tourism-related infrastructure, increase employment opportunities, augment resources and showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the State. The thrust areas will be development of religious tourism covering places such as Deoghar, Basukinath, Rajrappa and Parasnath. As the state is bestowed with lush green jungles and rich wildlife, the policy also focuses on ecotourism.

Azim Premji Foundation to set up university in state

With an intention to play an active role in the development of education sector and in improving the academic environment in the mineral-rich state, the Azim Premji Foundation has expressed its desire to open a university in Jharkhand. Anurag Behar, chief executive officer of the Azim Premji Foundation, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and reiterated his resolve to participate in the development of Jharkhand’s education sector. The chief minister assured the Foundation of all possible cooperation from the state government. As per the proposal, an amount between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 crore would be spent on setting up the university, which will be spread over an area of 150 acres. Here the students will be given employable and quality education.

Postcard campaign against pollution

Reeling under the impact of severe air and water pollution, children of Dhanbad’s Jharia have sent postcards to Dhanbad MP PN Singh, Jharia MLA Poornima Neeraj Singh and Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh, requesting them to initiate steps to save Jharia from pollution. Organised by social organisation Youth Concept, the kids not only sent postcards but also made posters on their own for the cause and took out a march demanding the same. The organisers said the funds generated through district mineral foundations must be utilised for controlling pollution.

Sindri fertilizer factory to become operational soon

The new fertilizer factory in Sindri, being set up by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, is likely to be operational in March with 60% capacity. Ninety-three per cent work of the plant has already been completed and the testing of one of the boilers has also been successfully completed. Sources claimed that 97% installation work of the urea plant has already been completed while 80% work of the ammonia plant has also been completed. Commissioning of this plant is likely to generate employment for more than 1,500 people. Notably, the factory is being established on 751 acres of land of the old fertilizer factory.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com