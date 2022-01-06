STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai logs over 20,000 Covid cases, sets new record; 4 more die

Published: 06th January 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gateway of India in Mumbai | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai on Thursday reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a fresh all-time high daily count and up 5,015 from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388, the BMC said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous all-time-high of 11,163 logged in April 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 10,860 cases were reported in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Tuesday said if the daily COVID-19 cases here cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

Pednekar suggested that citizens wear triple-layer masks while travelling in public buses and local trains. She also appealed to them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

