Election Commission informed on Covid situation in country: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Secretary, in his meeting with the ECI on Thursday, presented the overall global and domestic status of spread of Covid, as well as Omicron, in the country.

Published: 07th January 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra

CEC Sushil Chandra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday termed as misleading media reports stating that the Union Health Health Ministry has suggested to the Election Commission that there is no cause of "alarm or concern in view of very few cases of Omicron in poll-bound states".

"These reports have a very high tendency to start a mis-information campaign in the midst of a pandemic," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Some media reports are suggesting that Union Ministry of Health has in a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday suggested that the 'Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about' and 'there is no cause of alarm or concern in the view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll bound states'. Such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth," the ministry said.

The Union Health Secretary, in his meeting with the ECI on Thursday, presented the overall global and domestic status of spread of Covid, as well as Omicron, in the country.

Details were also presented on status of preparedness of the public health response within the states for control and management of the increasing numbers of Covid cases, the statement said.

The focus of the presentation was on poll bound states and their neighbouring states, it added.

TAGS
Election Commission Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
Comments

