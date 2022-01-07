STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow Diary

The winter chill is at peak in the city of nawabs which is now gripped in dense layer of fog along with cold winds increasing the impact of sweeping cold wave in this part of the country.

Published: 07th January 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Cold winds bring in chill factor, fog blanket to stay
The winter chill is at peak in the city of nawabs which is now gripped in dense layer of fog along with cold winds increasing the impact of sweeping cold wave in this part of the country. Even a few showers here and a few moderate ones there are adding to the charm of the winter chill. Relief is not expected anytime soon with predictions of cloudy skies and a few spells of light rainfall till the weekend. However, the same sheet of fog did not allow sunshine during the day, resulting in a drop in maximum temperature to 18. 5 degrees Celsius, 2.4 units below normal. Weathermen call it western disturbance over the Himalayas and a cyclonic circulation over neighbouring Rajasthan.

AIMPLB objects to ‘Surya Namaskar’
The apex Muslim organisation, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has one again objected to Centre’s directive to organise ‘Surya Namaskar’ event in schools across the country to mark the 75-year Amrut Mahotsav country’s Independence calling a form of worshiping the Sun whereas Islam only permits worshiping the Almighty. The board said students should be asked to sing the national anthem instead to mark the occasion. In an official statement, board’s general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said Muslim students at government schools must not be compelled to participate in the event and advised the Muslims not to take part in the ‘Surya Namaskar’ drill.  The government should instead focus on issues such as unemployment and price rise, the AIMPLB said.

Railway station to be named after warrior queen
Jhansi Railway Station will soon be known as Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station, after its most famous warrior queen. The notification for name changing, coming in a year when the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava, was issued recently. Jhansi would be fifth railway station in UP to undergo name change. Earlier, Mughalsarai railway station has been renamed after BJP ideologue Pundit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Railway Station, Similarly, Faizabad Raiway station has become Ayodhya, Allahabad had become Prayagraj railway station and Maduadih railway station of Varanasi is now known as Benaras station.

Govt website back with poet’s  original name 
After clamour over alleged mischief by some cyber savvy miscreants who changed the pen name of well-known poet Akbar ‘Allahabadi’ to ‘Prayagraji’ on a website, officials rushed to restore the original name of the legendary poet and other literary figures belonging to the Sangam city. Besides Akbar ‘Allahabadi’, the names of two other literary figures – Tegh ‘Allahabadi’ and Rashid ‘Allahabadi’ – were also corrected. The website, whilereferring to poets and writers from Prayagraj, had said, “Besides Hindi literature, Persian and Urdu literature are also studied in the city. Akbar ‘Prayagraji’ is a noted modern Urdu poet…” 

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp