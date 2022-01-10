STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Top Maoist Misir Besra escapes encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

Besra and his squad made a hasty retreat into the thick jungles, and no casualty has been reported on either side, police said, adding that a combing operation is underway.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHAIBASA: CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra and his squad members managed to escape following an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched a search operation during which Maoists opened fire on them, to which security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce gun-battle in a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu in Tonto police station area on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

However, Besra and his squad made a hasty retreat into the thick jungles, and no casualty has been reported on either side, he said, adding that a combing operation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Maoist Misir Besra
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp