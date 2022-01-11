STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government making efforts to secure release of seven Indians on board ship seized by Houthis: MEA

Arindam Bagchi said India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee by the Houthis on January 2.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All seven Indian sailors on board a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel that was seized by Houthis off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen are safe and the government is making all efforts to secure their early release, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry, said India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee by the Houthis on January 2.

"We also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe. The government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release," Bagchi said.

The Houthi rebels have a strong presence in parts of Yemen.

"We are in touch with the company operating the ship and have been informed that out of the 11 crew members on board the ship, seven are from India," Bagchi said while replying to a media query on the issue.

"We urge the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately. India is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue," he added.

