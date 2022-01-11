STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unemployment serious crisis, PM's responsibility to resolve it: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said unemployment is a serious crisis in the country and it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:25 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said unemployment is a serious crisis in the country and it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it.

He said the country seeking answers and excuses should not be made.

"Unemployment is a very deep crisis -- it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it. The country is asking for answers, stop making excuses," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Along with the tweet he also tagged a report on how deep the unemployment crisis is.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment claiming that it is at an all-time high.

