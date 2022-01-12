STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 Uttar Pradesh Ministers will desert Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet by Jan 20: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that one to two ministers would quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet daily and this figure would go up to 18 by January 20.

Published: 12th January 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that one to two ministers would quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet daily and this figure would go up to 18 by January 20.

Rajbhar made the claim while welcoming the resignation of Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan.

"I had realised BJP's apathy towards Dalits, backwards and the deprived sections of the society in a short time after joining the government in 2017 but these people waited all these days and, left with no hope, are quitting it now," the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief said.

Rajbhar has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 assembly elections.

"One or two wickets of the BJP Cabinet will fall every day and this figure will reach one-and-a-half dozen by January 20," he said at a programme on a TV channel after the resignation of Forest and Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday and that of Maurya a day ago.

In the last state assembly polls, Rajbhar was an alliance partner of the BJP and his party had won four seats then.

Rajbhar himself was elected from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur district and was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

He, however, had quit the Cabinet in 2019 and broken ties with the saffron party.

Asked about his claim of one-and-a-half dozen ministers quitting Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh and their names, Rajbhar said, "Everybody will come to know about it as and when it happens. Why shall I name them?" The separation of Rajbhar, Maurya and Chauhan has dented the saffron party's support among numerically significant non-Yadav, “Other Backward Class” people in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar, who attended a meeting of the allies called by SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav during the day, said things were going forward smoothly in the opposition alliance and names of the candidates of grouping would be announced phase-wise "without any hassle."

