Ahead of polls, UP reports 11,089 fresh COVID cases, 19 Mathura cops test positive

In the past 24 hours, 543 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of the recoveries to 16,89,526.

Published: 12th January 2022

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 44,466 while five more deaths pushed the overall death toll to 22,937, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 543 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of the recoveries to 16,89,526, the statement said.

A total of 2.05 lakh samples were tested for presence of COVID-19 in the last one day.

At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections.

"Covid-19 is spreading its wings here," said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, In-charge, Rapid Response team.

Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said.

Also, six court staff and 12 employees of the health department have been found infected, he said.

As many as 14 pilgrims were found Covid positive when they were tested at the entrance of the temple, he also.

