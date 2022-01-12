Double-engine government could not deliver fertiliser: RJD hits out at Nitish

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The RJD blamed the NDA government both in the state and at the Centre for the shortage of fertilisers, especially urea and DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate), in Bihar.

Official records show Bihar received 26% less than its share of fertiliser (read Urea) from the Centre, leading to a crisis during Rabi season.

According to the agriculture department, 4 lakh metric tones of DAP alone is required for Rabi season.

The shortage of fertilisers led to protests in more than 10 districts, including Araria, Rohtas, Munger, West Champaran, and Saharsa.

Referring to a review meeting chaired by the agriculture secretary on December 31, the RJD said the state could receive only 74% of its fertiliser quota even after CM Nitish Kumar’s intervention.

“Bihar couldn’t get its share of fertilizer despite the state having a double engine government,” RJD tweeted.

This situation happened despite that there were 39 MPs from Bihar of which five were ministers in the Union Cabinet, it said.

“Yet, they did precious little to do justice with the farmers, who were subjected to police brutality for demanding fertilizers.”