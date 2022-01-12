STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay extra at redeveloped rail stations

Published: 12th January 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An additional burden on train passengers is likely to come down soon. The Railway ministry has made a plan to levy Station Development Fee (SDF) from passengers who either board or alight at redeveloped stations in the country.

The SDF has been decided for various classes of mail and express trains in uniform mode.

The amount of SDF would be made applicable at all redeveloped and developed stations as a separate component plus applicable GST.

The entire amount of SDF-decided by the railways would be realized with the train fare at the time of booking for all redeveloped and commissioned railway stations.

At present, the railways had re-developed the Rani Kamalapati station under West Central Railway and the Gandhinagar capital station of Western Railway and commissioned for the people.

“To begin with, on these two redeveloped and commissioned railways stations, the SDF will be collected from the passengers alighting or boarding for journey in different classes of trains,” said a senior railway official. Suppose a passenger buys a ticket for the second AC in a long distance train and alights at Rani Kamlapati world class railway station, travelling from anywhere, then railway will charge Rs 50 as SDF in addition the total ticket fare,” clarified a senior railway official.

As per an official circular sent to the general managers of 16 railway zones, Rs 50 per passenger for all AC classes, Rs 25 for sleeper class and `10 for unreserved class will be charged in addition to the fare. The railways will not charge this for suburban journeys.

