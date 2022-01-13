STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s UP foray too little, too late?

Published: 13th January 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 08:53 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s efforts to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh seem to have hit a blockade ahead of the Assembly elections with exodus of party leaders, including MLAs, continuing from the party.

With recent defections, the party’s strength of legislators has been reduced to three from seven. Key party leaders like Congress MLAs Masood Akhtar and Naresh Saini recently joined the SP and BJP respectively.

Senior party leaders were of the opinion that if Priyanka had started ground work a year back, things would have worked differently.

A senior party MP said Priyanka has put in a lot of efforts to reach out to people and make some resonance among voters but it is too little too late in a state having multi-party contest. Also, the state unit of the party is in a bad shape. 

“Priyanka Gandhi started outreach in the state towards the end of last year. Had she started a year and half before, the impact would have been different. With the election becoming a fight between the BJP and SP, the vote swings will be towards winning parties,” said a senior party leader.

Priyanka has been working to revive the Congress in the Hindi heartland, where the party’s base has completely eroded. Several senior leaders have left the party after being sidelined by her while many are on the way out. 

Also, several leaders had complained against the high handedness of Priyanka’s team.

“There have been complaints and many came knocking at the door of Sonia Gandhi but their concerns were not addressed. This has led to many leaving the party,” said a senior leader.

