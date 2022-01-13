STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid hospital admissions in Delhi stabilised, cases on rise: Jain  

Jain also expressed the hope that cases might start declining soon.

Published: 13th January 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospital admissions due to Covid have stabilised in the city over the last four days but the number of cases and the positivity rate have seen an increase, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The city's death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that fatalities have mostly occurred among those with co-morbid conditions, the minister added.

According to its analysis, most of the 97 Covid patients who died between January 9 and January 12 had co-morbidities.

Of the 97 patients, 70 were not vaccinated and 62 aged below 60, according to the report.

The minister told reporters that the hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as when 10,000 cases were logged.

"This is an indication that the wave has plateaued," he said, adding that the hospital admission rate is the "major indicator of the situation" and not the number of infections or the positivity rate.

Jain also expressed the hope that cases might start declining soon. "The number of hospital admissions has stabilised over the last four days. Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion. The increase in cases can be attributed to the increase in the number of tests in Delhi," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Data indicates covid cases will go down soon': Delhi Health Minister on Omicron situation

In his view, there is no need for increasing the number of beds in hospitals at present.

"At the Lok Nayak Hospital, we have 750 beds and just 130 are occupied. Similarly, only around 30 of the 750 beds are occupied at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. We can increase this number if the situation warrants," he said.

The national capital recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of the month. It logged 130 fatalities in the last six months with nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths. The positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Omicron
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp