STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after quitting Yogi government, Maurya gets warrant in seven-year-old case

The warrant was issued by the MP/MLA court of Sultanpur after Maurya jumped the non-bailable warrant issued against him by it on January 6.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Prasad Maurya along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Barely 24 hours after quitting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Swami Prasad Maurya is faced with an arrest warrant in a seven-year-old case related to his alleged hate speech in 2014. 

The warrant was issued by the MP/MLA court of Sultanpur after Maurya jumped the non-bailable warrant issued against him by it on January 6.

Maurya is accused of inciting religious enmity through his speech in 2014. He was a BSP MLA at that time. As per sources, Maurya’s utterings were in connection with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

“Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the system dominated by the upper castes to mislead and enslave SCs and backward castes,” Maurya had reportedly said at a gathering then.

A case was registered against Maurya on November 22, 2014, under Section 295 A of IPC (Malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp