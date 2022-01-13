STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policy tweak lets mild COVID cases leave hospitals in seven days

Published: 13th January 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Beds are seen at Shehnai Banquet isolation center amid increasing COVID-19 cases, opposite Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi

Beds are seen at Shehnai Banquet isolation center amid increasing COVID-19 cases, opposite Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday revised its hospital discharge policy for Covid-19 patients, categorising them as mild, moderate and severe, adding mild cases can be discharged seven days after testing positive without a repeat test.

However, mild patients must be without fever for three consecutive days before discharge, the advisory stated.

As for moderate cases, if there is resolution of symptoms and patients maintain oxygen saturation greater than 93% for three successive days without oxygen support, they can be discharged. 

ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said there was no need to test mild patients before home isolation as there is enough evidence to suggest that people do not spread infection after five days of infection, if they do not have symptoms.

“Since RT-PCR tests are very sensitive—they continue to detect even dead viruses raising false alarms that a person is positive but that is not the case,” he said. The advisory comes as India added 1,94,720 new infections to its tally of Covid-19 cases.

