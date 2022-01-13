With Swami Prasad Maurya's exit, BJP gets OBC wake-up call ahead of UP polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The exit of Swami Prasad Maurya, sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister in the UP government, barely a month ahead of the upcoming Assembly election is a lesson for the ruling BJP.

Maurya announced on Wednesday that he would be joining the Samajwadi Party on January 14. Three sitting BJP MLAs close to him have already quit BJP and a few more are likely to follow suit.

Maurya has been a leader of the OBCs (other backward classes) across multiple political formations for almost four decades.

There are 50% OBC voters in UP. Yadavs are around 9% of those, and have traditionally supported the Samajwadi Party.

Parties continue to fight over the 32-35% of non-Yadav OBC votes. BJP leaders, who have already got into damage control, say Maurya suspected he would not get the party ticket.

“Regardless of any reason, it has left behind a lesson for the BJP of not trusting the turncoats blindly at the cost of its original cadre,” says political commentator JP Shukla.

Political experts say the series of events since Tuesday have jolted the confidence of the ruling party leaders.

“Overconfidence at the time of elections sometimes proves fatal,” says Prof AK Mishra, a prominent political scientist.

Maurya is a known party hopper. However, he poses a challenge to the BJP in striking a balance between its own cadre and the big faces imported from other parties, feels Prof Mishra.

Political experts are of the opinion that the ruling party will also be facing a challenge of keeping its own cadre content while accommodating the fence sitters.

Sources say many more leaders, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 polls and got plum portfolios, may now switch sides.

The names of Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, both ministers in the cabinet, have been doing the rounds.

While Chauhan has already tendered his resignation, Saini’s next move is expected. However, Saini has denied any such plan, swearing his loyalty to the ruling party for now.

“The BJP needs to resolve some of the issues otherwise the trust overdose on turncoats would dent its popularity and prestige,” says Prof SK Dwivedi.

He says the jolt given by Swami Prasad Maurya establishes the fact that even BJP is responsible for it. Maurya was a prominent OBC leader when he was in the BSP. When BSP’s popularity started declining in 2016, Maurya hopped on to the BJP.

“His dual standards could be gauged from the fact that after holding a cabinet minister post in the Yogi government for five years, he realised that he was having ideological differences with the BJP at the end of the tenure,” says Shukla.

Moreover, he is not going to compromise his daughter Sanghmitra’s future as she has left with at least two years of her tenure as BJP MP from Badaun, says Shukla. After her father’s exit, Sanghmitra is swearing her loyalty for the BJP.

The emergence of Keshav Prasad Maurya as an OBC leader overshadowed Swami’s clout in the BJP. Despite being an OBC leader, he failed to ensure victory for his son, Utkrisht Maurya, from Unchahaar despite the BJP wave in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The sources said that non-assurance of a ticket to his son was one of the reasons for Maurya to quit the BJP.

Prominent OBCs in UP

Mauryas 3-4% of state population.

Rajbhars 18% of eastern UP population; 2-3% of UP.

Kurmis 18% of OBC; 7-8% of UP population.

Jats 7-9% of western UP population; 2-3% of UP population.

Yadavs 20% of OBC; 9% of UP population.

Nishads 14% of UP OBC population.

Big presence

Almost 50% population of Uttar Pradesh belongs to Other Backward Classes.