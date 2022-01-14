STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand High Court asks CBI to unearth greater conspiracy into Dhanbad judge's death

Some locals found Dhanbad judge lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV footage shows Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand run over by a heavy auto-rickshaw.

CCTV footage shows Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand run over by a heavy auto-rickshaw. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

RANCHI: Reprimanding the CBI for not properly investigating the unnatural death case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand in July last year, the High Court of Jharkhand on Friday said there is a greater conspiracy into the matter which needs to be unearthed.

While hearing the case online, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad made an oral observation that the murder has not happened because of theft of a mobile phone or any other trivial matter.

There is a greater conspiracy and that should be unearthed, the court said.

The bench also ordered the CBI to produce reports of the narco test conducted on the two accused who have been arrested in the case.

The matter would be heard again on January 21.

The high court had on multiple occasions pulled up CBI in the case.

In October, it had rapped the agency for filing a "stereotype" charge-sheet in the case, saying it could not substantiate the charges made against the accused.

CCTV footage showed that the additional district judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road near the district court at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.

Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dhanbad police seized the vehicle from Giridih district and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma.

The CBI has been investigating the case since August 4 and used various scientific tests on the accused in its bid to solve the mystery.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was probing the case earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand HC Jharkhand High Court CBI Dhanbad Judge Dhanbad Dhanbad judge death
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp