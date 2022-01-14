STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi government's inaction against China 'jeopardising' close neighbours: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a news report that claimed China is now building illegal villages in Bhutan in a fresh threat to India.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Modi government alleging it first surrendered its own land to China and is now jeopardising country's neighbours by not pushing it back.

"Modi Government first surrendered our land and has now jeopardised our close neighbours by its inaction in pushing back China. If you don't stand up for yourself, how will you stand up for your friends," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi cited a news report that claimed China is now building illegal villages in Bhutan in a fresh threat to India.

