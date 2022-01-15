STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India proposed air bubble to South Korea in July 2021; waiting for its response: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the COVID vid pandemic.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic.

However, special flights have been operating between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 on the basis of air bubble arrangements formed with them.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter that some 8,000 Indians living in South Korea are protesting the absence of an air bubble between the two countries.

"Since March 2020 India has suspended direct flights to and from South Korea, doubling travel costs for NRIs there. Not clear why since COVID-19 is well controlled there," he mentioned.

In response, Scindia said on Twitter that an air bubble was proposed to the government of South Korea in July 2021.

"The response is still awaited," the minister added.

The Indian government is actively watching, engaging with countries and calibrating its approach in accordance with the global COVID-19 situation, he mentioned.

"Needless to say, safety is our top priority," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India South Korea Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp