Five die of Covid, 9,236 more infected in Rajasthan

The fresh infections include 2,327 in Jaipur, 970 in Alwar, 701 in Jodhpur, 447 in Udaipur, 385 in Pali, 362 in Bhilwara, 356 in Kota, 347 in Hanumangarh, 330 in Barmer and 326 in Bikaner.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A total of five people died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan and 9,236 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the official data said on Monday.

According to the Health Department figures, 9,236 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state till Monday evening.

The fresh infections include 2,327 in Jaipur, 970 in Alwar, 701 in Jodhpur, 447 in Udaipur, 385 in Pali, 362 in Bhilwara, 356 in Kota, 347 in Hanumangarh, 330 in Barmer and 326 in Bikaner.

According to the data, 5,894 people were cured of the infection in the state on Monday and at present 66,742 infected people are undergoing treatment in the state.

According to the Department, there were five deaths due to the infection, including three in Jaipur and one each in Baran and Alwar.

A total of 9,010 people have died due to this deadly infection in the state so far.

So far, 8,87,86,083 people have been given one dose of the Covid vaccine, out of which 8,56,46,347 beneficiaries are above 18 years of age, 25,40,031 are among 15 to 18 years of age group and 4,29,847 are those who have taken precautionary dosage.

