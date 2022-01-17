Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Fishers present CM Himanta 10kg fish on Bihu

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was elated after receiving a ‘chitol’ fish weighing 10 kg as a gift. It was gifted by a city-based fish traders’ body on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu, also called Magh Bihu. The CM said he was overjoyed to have received the fish ahead of Uruka, the Bhogali Bihu eve when the Assamese organise feasts. The Bihu celebration began on Thursday night when people got together around ‘mejis’ (houses made of straw and bamboo), lit them and sought the blessings of elders. The rituals were followed by community feasts, organised in the fields.

Promoting nutritional behaviour with puppetry shows

The Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) in collaboration with UNICEF and Bodoland Territorial Council organised 45 puppetry shows, locally called ‘putola nach’, from January 8-12 in Baksa district to bring social and behavioural changes among children, teenagers and women. For a change, the organisers used both rod and glove puppets to bring alive the characters. According to the organisers, the main objective behind the puppetry shows was to promote nutritional behaviour among rural and urban population and create a ‘jan andolan’ on nutritional benefits among people who are deprived of balanced and proper diet. Usually, ‘putola nach’ depicts scenes from the epics such as Ramayana or Mahabharatha. Puppetry shows are a popular traditional art form of Assam.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is now a DSP

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is now a DSP. The appointment letter was handed over to her by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function recently. She was inducted into the Assam Police as per the state government’s sports policy. The CM said the Olympian made Assam proud by winning the medal and receiving the country’s highest sports award. “I am elated at being given this opportunity to serve my people in the role of DSP. I am thankful to Hon’ble CM. But my main focus will be to bring a gold medal for our country in the Paris Olympics 2024,” she tweeted.

Thief cooks khichdi during heist, nabbed

In a bizarre incident, a thief entered a house in the middle of the night to steal some valuables but his hunger led him straight to the kitchen, where he started cooking khichdi. Soon, the family got a whiff of his presence and alerted the neighbours. He was nabbed and later, handed over to the police. The incident took place in the city’s Dispur area. In a quirky tweet that followed, the Assam Police said, “The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well-being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.”

