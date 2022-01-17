STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet's son to fight independently from Sultanpur Lodhi seat

The minister's son made the announcement after the Congress, in its first list of candidates for the Punjab assembly polls, gave the ticket to sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh's son Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday said he would contest as an independent candidate from the Sultantpur Lodhi assembly seat in Kapurthala district.

The minister's son made the announcement after the Congress, in its first list of candidates for the Punjab assembly polls, gave the ticket to sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from the Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituency.

The development comes a day after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh announced his intention to fight as an independent from the Bassi Pathana seat from where the sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP was given the ticket.

"I will be contesting as an independent from Sultanpur Lodhi," Rana Inder Partap Singh told PTI over the phone.

He said he had applied for the party ticket but the Congress gave it to Navtej Cheema.

Singh claimed that the block samiti members, the Zila Parishad chairman and the sarpanches of the area have extended support to him and asked him to contest from the Sultanpur Lodhi assembly seat.

He claimed the security deposit of Cheema would be forfeited in the polls.

"There has been corruption in this assembly constituency. Cases have been registered against Congress workers including women," he alleged.

Singh further alleged that the development funds came for this constituency in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

"But a major part of these funds were misappropriated and people of this constituency were upset over it," he alleged.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh is currently MLA from Kapurthala seat.

The Congress has again fielded him from Kapurthala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Gurjeet Singh Rana Inder Partap Singh Congress Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp