STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's UP vice president Pankaj Singh files nomination papers from Noida

Singh's nomination papers were filed by his name proposers, including Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida unit president Manoj Gupta at the district election office.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: The BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice president Pankaj Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers to contest the assembly elections from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the seat he won in the 2017 state polls.

Singh's nomination papers were filed by his name proposers, including Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida unit president Manoj Gupta at the district election office, party's local spokesperson Tanmay Shankar said.

The 43-year-old Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh, is currently in home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since Pankaj Singh is infected with coronavirus, he had filled the form online and his nomination papers were submitted by MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP's Noida mahanagar president Manoj Gupta," Shankar said.

After completing the process, Singh held an online interaction with party workers and sought their blessings for the upcoming polls.

Singh was elected to the UP assembly for the first time in 2017 elections when he got over 1.62 lakh (64.29 per cent) of the 2.54 lakh votes polled.

Noida this time has 6.90 lakh enrolled voters.

The voting will be held on February 10 and the result declared on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Singh BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp