STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Had lots of fight with Rahul in childhood: Priyanka

Responding to questions during the interaction, Priyanka said after the assassination of her grandmother, she had her education at home.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and daugther Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: She had lots of fight with her brother Rahul in childhood and a great democracy exits in her family where everyone contributes to decision-making, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a Facebook live on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the interaction, Priyanka said after the assassination of her grandmother, she had her education at home.

"In this phase of loneliness, we (she and Rahul Gandhi) had lots of fight and friendship. If any outsider came and fought, we used to fight as a team," she said.

Answering another question, she said there is "bhayanak loktantra" in her family with all members contributing to decision-making on big as well as small matters.

Referring to her children seeking help in their assignments, Priyanka said she helps their friends as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp