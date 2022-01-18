STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Receiving reports that 15-18 age group being administered vaccine other than Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech in a twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:25 PM

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is receiving several reports that children in the age group 15 to 18 are being administered COVID-19 vaccine other than Covaxin.

Requesting the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group, Bharat Biotech in a twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

"We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines," the company said.

Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group.

Currently it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

