UP polls: BJP, Samajwadi Party MLAs booked for violation of MCC, Covid protocols

Pinki Yadav and dozens of unknown people have been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus guidelines.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: Sanjay Kumar Gupta, BJP MLA from Chail assembly constituency in the district, has been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and organising a programme defying coronavirus protocols, police said Tuesday.

The Chail MLA violated COVID-19 guidelines by organising a programme to distribute scooties to 40 girls on January 16 in which huge crowds had gathered, they said.

They added a case has been registered on the complaint of Manoj Kumar Singh, the in-charge of the Flying Squad of the Chail Vidhan Sabha.

The Riddhi Siddhi Education and Human Welfare Society, led by Gupta, had organised the Rani Lakshmi Bai Samman Samaroh in Bharwari Municipal Council where scooties were distributed to 40 girls, Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Vishwakarma said.

No permission was taken from the district administration for organising the event, the SP said.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Asmoli Pinki Yadav and dozens of unknown people have been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus guidelines, police said Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that Yadav was addressing a crowd of 50-60 people in Atrasi village Monday evening where the participants were neither wearing masks nor maintaining safe distance among themselves.

The Election Commission has suspended physical election rallies in five poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

