STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Any anti-India website, YouTube channel will be blocked: Anurag Thakur

"And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing the society," the minister asserted.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after 20 YouTube channels and two websites were blocked for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday warned that the government will continue to take such action against those "hatching conspiracy" against the country.

"I had ordered for action against them."

"I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them," Thakur told reporters here while replying to queries on the issue.

In a "closely coordinated" effort with intelligence agencies, the I&B ministry had in December last year ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

"And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing the society," the minister asserted.

In a statement in December, the ministry had said that these 20 YouTube channels and the websites belonged to "a coordinated disinformation network" operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India" The channels were used to post "divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc", it had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youtube Fake News Hate Speech
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp