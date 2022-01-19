STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Big relief for borrowers, as Cabinet sanctions Rs 973 cr for loan moratorium

As per the data available, about 1,612 Lending Institutions have 23,89,30,080 beneficiaries with a claim of Rs 6,473.74 crore, out of which Rs 5,500 crore have been disbursed earlier.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for borrowers, especially of home loans, hit by the outbreak of Covid and the lockdown, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the payment of ex-gratia amount of Rs 973.74 crore to the SBI as reimbursement related to loan moratorium.

This is pertaining to remaining claims submitted by Lending Institutions (LIs) under the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, when India was hit hard by the pandemic, a Finance Ministry said.

As per the data available, about 1,612 LIs have 23,89,30,080 beneficiaries with a claim of Rs 6,473.74 crore, out of which Rs 5,500 crore have been disbursed earlier, and claims of Rs 973.74 crore was pending.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, a scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 was approved by the Cabinet in October 2020, envisaging therein an outlay of Rs 5,500 crore. Budget allocation of Rs 5,500 crore was made for the scheme in FY 2020-2021. The amount of Rs 5,500 crore, as approved by the Cabinet, has been disbursed to SBI, the nodal agency under the scheme, for consequent reimbursement to lending institutions.

The SBI said that it received consolidated claims of Rs 6,473.74 crore approx from lending institutions. As Rs 5,500 crore has already been disbursed to SBI, approval of the Cabinet was being sought for a balance amount of Rs 973.74 crore, which has also been approved.

By granting ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest during the six month moratorium period to distressed/vulnerable category of borrowers, irrespective of whether the borrower had availed of moratorium or not, the scheme would equitably help small borrowers bear the stress on account of the pandemic and get back on their feet, the Finance Ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lending Institutions Covid-19 Coronavirus Loans SBI Finance
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp