Enforcement Directorate​ raids have become BJP's favourite weapon: Rahul Gandhi

The ED said that it recovered Rs 6 crore in cash during the raids carried out in Punjab in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the raids at the premises of a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday, the Congress slammed the BJP with its leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the party is not afraid of such raids.

Rahul tweeted, "Conducting an ED raid is BJP's favourite weapon because they themselves have things to hide."

Stating that Congress and its leaders are not afraid of such raids, he tweeted: "Not everyone is like you. We have #NoFear. #BJPFakeRaid."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it recovered Rs 6 crore in cash during the raids carried out in Punjab in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

A source said Rs 4 crore in cash was recovered from the house of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Another Rs 2 crore was recovered from the house of one Sandeep Kumar.

The raids were conducted by the ED at more than 10 locations, including the house of Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Meanwhile, the Congress slammed the BJP for 'misusing' the government agency, stating that it is ready for the poll battle in Punjab and will tell the people how the BJP is trying to harass the country's only Dalit Chief Minister (Channi).

The Congress alleged that ED means 'Election Department' for the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The BJP is working with prejudice and taking revenge against the only Dalit Chief Minister in the country, Charanjit Singh Channi."

The party wants to take on the BJP politically as it is linking the whole episode to Dalits who are Punjab's pride as they form a significant portion of the state's population, he said.

