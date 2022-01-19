STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goverment to pay Rs 974 cr more to lenders towards loan moratorium scheme

The reimbursement was part of the moratorium scheme extended to all borrowers at the peak of Covid pandemic in 2020.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has approved the payment of Rs 974 crore to the lending institutions, which had reimbursed borrowers the difference between compound interest and simple interest on loans for six months from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The reimbursement was part of the moratorium scheme extended to all borrowers at the peak of Covid pandemic in 2020. The amount of Rs 974 crore would be paid to the State Bank of India (SBI), which was the nodal agency under the scheme. 

“By granting ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest during the six-month moratorium period to distressed/vulnerable category of borrowers, irrespective of whether the borrower had availed of moratorium or not, the scheme would equitably help small borrowers bear the stress on account of the pandemic and get back on their feet,” the government said in a statement.

IREDA gets Rs 1,500 cr
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the equity infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). Of the Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 1,200 crore would be lent to the renewable energy sector to help it add 3,500-4,500 MW power generation capacity. The equity infusion would help the government-owned non-banking finance agency for RE to enhance its net worth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lending Institutions COVID-19 Coronavirus loans SBI Finance
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp