STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC reserves order on plea of Maha BJP MLAs against suspension for one year

The 12 BJP MLAs have filed petitions challenging the resolution passed by the Assembly to suspend them for one year.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved order on the pleas filed by 12 BJP MLAs who challenged their one-year suspension from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the parties to file their written submissions within a week.

At the outset, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for one of the MLAs, submitted that prolonged suspension is worse than expulsion as the rights of the constituents are affected.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the other MLAs, said the decision for one year suspension was grossly irrational.

The apex court had on Tuesday said suspension from Legislative Assembly for one year should be linked with some purpose and there has to be an "overpowering" reason that the member should not be allowed to even attend the next session.

The 12 BJP MLAs have filed petitions challenging the resolution passed by the Assembly to suspend them for one year.

They were suspended on July 5 last year from the Assembly after the state government had accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

The motion to suspend these MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP MLA SC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp