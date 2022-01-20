BJP denies ticket to Parrikar's son in Panaji, fields late CM's arch-rival Monserrate

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The BJP has decided to field a long-time political rival of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the sitting MLA Babush Monserrate, from Panaji constituency, which was held by the former for about 25 years before he died in 2019.

Interestingly, the BJP denied a ticket to his son Utpal from Panaji, but allotted two tickets to each of the Rane and Monserrate families. Sources said the party offered Bicholim constituency to Utpal on Thursday which he reportedly refused to contest from.

Recalling the statement made by Parrikar when his government was brought down by Monseratte in 2005, a political analyst from Goa, Kishore Naik Gaonkar, said, "As CM, Parrikar had withdrawn the Country and Town Planning (CTP) portfolio from Monserrate in 2005. The CTP is regarded as one of the plum portfolios in Goa, Later, an upset Monserrate who was then minister in Parrikar's cabinet herded some MLAs out of the BJP to bring down Parrikar's government."

After his government collapsed in 2005, Parrikar had stated that he would never include Monserrate in his government as long as he stayed as CM of Goa, recalled Gaonkar. But eventually when the Congress government came to power with the fall of Parrikar's government, Monserrate who had switched to the Congress was allotted the same CTP portfolio, he added.

"For several leaders and people in Goa, the BJP's decision to field Monserrate from Panaji, a seat held by Parrikar, has come as a shock," adds Gaonkar.

Despite Utpal's insistence for a ticket from Panaji, the party preferred Monserrate, who had switched to the BJP along with nine other MLAs from Congress in 2019. Utpal had recently questioned the party's plans to field Monserrate, who allegedly has criminal antecedents, from a constituency (Panaji) which was represented by Parrikar.

Besides fielding Health Minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi, the party announced a ticket to his wife Dr Divya from Poriem assembly segment, which has been represented by her father-in-law Pratapsingh Rane (Congress), former CM for the last 45 years. The BJP has been generous towards the Monserrate family, allotting tickets to Monserrate from Panaji and his wife Jennifer Monseratte, also a cabinet minister, from Taleigao.

Whether Utpal would contest as an Independent or explore other options by following the party's diktat remains to be seen.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has declared open support to Utpal if he contested as an Independent from Panaji and called upon all non-BJP parties to rally behind him without fielding any candidates against him. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also has welcomed Utpal, offering him an AAP ticket.

For both the BJP and Congress, Calangute seat has turned into a prestige issue after a politically-influential Michael Lobo, sitting MLA from Calangute, quit the state cabinet recently and joined the Congress to contest from the same constituency. The BJP is yet to announce candidates for Calangute, St Cruz, Bicholim, Cumbharjua, Cortalim and Curtorim constituencies. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim.

Water Resources Minister Filepe Nery, who announced on Wednesday that he will shortly resign, also has been denied a ticket besides PWD Minister Deepak Prabhu.

At least six BJP legislators, all Christians, have quit the party and assembly membership in recent days.

