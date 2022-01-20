STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bulandshahr Congress worker suffers meltdown for not getting ticket

She said she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognised.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Failed to get a Congress ticket, a party worker who came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat couldn't hide her disappointment and broke down in tears.

Geeta Rani Sharma shared her grief with media and said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party.

She said she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognised.

Sharma suggested that party tickets should be given on the basis of a survey of who's done what. She also named another party worker in Sikandarabad, who too, she said, did not get a ticket despite his diligence towards party work.

Having decided to fight independent, Sharma said now she does not want any political party's support. "I want to show Didi that I am a girl and I can fight," she said, referring to the Congress slogan for the UP polls.

The Congress general secretary had earlier announced giving 40 per cent of party tickets to women for the coming state election.

The party included 16 women in its second list of candidates, comprising 41 candidates in all. It had announced 40 per cent women candidates in its first list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Bulandshahr Sadar Polls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp