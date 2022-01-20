STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa: Four BJP candidates have criminal cases registered against them

Atanasio Monserratte, the current MLA from Panaji, was accused of `buying' a minor girl and raping her in 2016.

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

PANAJI: Four out of 34 candidates announced by the ruling BJP on Thursday for the Goa Assembly elections have criminal cases registered against them.

The case is still pending, police sources said.

The First Information Report in the case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and IPC for alleged rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The victim alleged that the incident took place in March 2016 when Monserratte was with the Congress and represented the St Cruz seat in the Assembly.

Monserratte -- who later joined the BJP -- and his wife Jennifer also have a case pending against them for allegedly being part of a mob which attacked the Panaji police station in 2008, sources said.

Jeniffer Monserratte, currently revenue minister in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet, represents Taleigao Assembly constituency.

She has been given BJP ticket from the same seat for the February 14 elections.

The trial in the case is scheduled to begin from January 21.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the Monserratte couple and 35 others in 2014.

Another candidate who has a criminal case pending against him is former Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude who joined the BJP recently.

Gaude was elected as independent MLA from Priol in the last election.

He was accused of inciting a mob and attempt to murder during an agitation by the tribal community in 2011.

Gaude had three cases registered against him following the incident, but was acquitted in two.

A petition regarding the third case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Former BJP minister Ramesh Tawadkar, who has been given ticket from Canacona seat, is an accused in the same case.

The tribal protesters had clashed with locals at Balli village in South Goa district during the agitation.

The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for 34 out of 40 constituencies in Goa.

