Man refusing Covid jab climbs tree, another attacks healthcare worker in UP

The Block Development Officer of Reoti, Atul Dubey informed that both of them took their vaccine doses.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the boatman refusing to take the jab as healthcare workers kept trying to convince him.

By Online Desk

BALLIA (Uttar Pradesh): In separate viral videos from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, two men can be seen taking desperate measures to avoid COVID-19 jabs - while one climbed a tree, the other mishandled a healthcare worker.

In one of the videos, a boatman can be seen refusing to take the jab as healthcare workers kept trying to convince him.

"Let's go, everyone is taking the vaccination," the healthcare worker told the boatman, who kept repeating, "I will not take it," after a few seconds he jumped from the boat and charged at the healthcare worker, pinning him to the ground.

The boatman then said, "I will throw you into the water" and tried to drag him to the water body. Some locals then intervened in an attempt to stop the scuffle.

Claiming that he was "not well", the boatman reiterated that he would not take the jab and again attacked the healthcare worker.

In another video, a man, attempting to avoid COVID-19 vaccination, climbed a tree and said, "I don't wish to take the vaccine. I fear it."

The healthcare workers kept pleading with him to climb down, following which he agreed and got vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Block Development Officer of Reoti, Atul Dubey informed that both of them took their vaccine doses.

"A boatman and another man who climbed a tree (in different viral videos) were reluctant to take vaccines, but took the jabs after they were convinced," Dubey said.

Notably, the Centre had recently informed the Supreme Court that COVID-19 vaccination is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation but no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes.

The guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual, said the Centre. 

(With agency inputs)

