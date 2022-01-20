STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Slogans raised against BJP MLA Vikram Saini in UP

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest.

Published: 20th January 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini

Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR:  BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue.

The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednesday as part of election campaigning.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest.

He later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Saini bjp mla sent back
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp