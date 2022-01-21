52 per cent got first dose in 15-18 age group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government will expand the vaccination drive to children below 15 years after getting scientific data, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday. It was also learnt that about 52% of children aged between 15 and 18 have already received the first dose. Vaccination for this age group started in India a fortnight ago.

“As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will decide based on scientific data,” said Bhushan at a press briefing. Around 3.84 crore first doses had been administered till Thursday to children in the age group of 15-18 years.

Sharing statistics, Bhushan said that among the states that have done well in jabbing kids include Andhra Pradesh (91%), Himachal Pradesh (83%), Madhya Pradesh (71%), Andaman and Nicobar (70%) Delhi (68%) Gujarat (66%) and Karnataka (65%).

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have vaccinated 58% of their teenage population. Three states — Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala — have jabbed 57% of their teens. These states are followed by Lakshadweep (56%). Asserting that vaccines have remained beneficial in India as deaths have considerably reduced in the third surge of the virus, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head Dr Balram Bhargava said, “In this third surge of COVID, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake. This shows that vaccines save.”

To make vaccines more accessible, the Drugs Controller General of India’s subject expert committee has recommended regular market approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their vaccines Covishield and Covaxin.