Lucknow Diary

Fewer winged visitors at Soor Sarovar sanctuary

The news is not a delight for the bird lovers in the state as the Asian Waterbird Census -2022 at Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra has recorded less water bird diversity this year. The survey counted 2,861 birds belonging to 60 species at the Ramsar Site, including long-distance winter migratory birds. The figure included 28 resident species, 32 migratory species. Among them eight were IUCN Red-listed threatened species. In 2021, a total of 5,249 birds belonging to 70 bird species were found here. This included 33 resident species and 37 migratory water birds. Among them, 9 were IUCN Red-listed.

Bone-chilling cold thanks to icy winds from hills

Snowfall in the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand has led to a bone-chilling cold wave sweeping across the plains of central Uttar Pradesh. Dry icy winds from snow-clad mountains of the Himalayan state are lashing the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, adding to the prevailing winter weather The whole week is expected to be in the grip of intense cold wave while the week-end will be on a wet note with predictions of showers on Friday and Saturday. The city residents are having a taste of the winter chill as a thick layer of fog has been shrouding the City of Nawabs. The visibility has fallen below 50 metres. The chilling cold remains throughout the day due to intense icy winds. Temperatures are hovering between 14 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius in Lucknow.

Three lakh devotees take dip at Sangam

The month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar is here and so has started the month-long Kalpwas in Prayagraj. The Magh Mela-2022, which began on Monday, witnessed over three lakh devotees taking holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima — the second major bathing day in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. Only fully vaccinated devotees are being allowed to camp for the Kalpwas. In the shadow of Covid-19 and strict vigil of authorities, there are fewer Kalpwasis this time but those present have braved the intense cold and the pandemic.

LU-UK university fine arts faculty to collaborate

To provide new opportunities for students in its Faculty of Fine Arts, the Lucknow University formalised a partnership with the Bath Spa University, UK, via a meeting held virtually on Monday. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof Alok Kumar Kushwaha from the side of Lucknow University. On behalf of Bath Spa University, Daniel Allen, Roger Clarke and Kristin Doern were present. Prof Kushwaha introduced the Faculty of Fine Arts in context with its historical perspective and its contributions to contemporary Indian art. Both the institutions have agreed to speed up their ties.

