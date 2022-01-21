Modi targets Congress, says post-Independence, construction took place only for a few families from Delhi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that after Independence, a new construction project was implemented only for a "few families from Delhi", but his government brought the country out of this "narrow thinking" and is building monuments of national importance.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating a newly-built circuit house near the famous Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Modi said earlier there used to be hesitation in talking about our religious and cultural heritage. "Our ancestors have left many things for us, but there was hesitation in talking about our rich religious and cultural heritage," Modi, who is also the chairman of Somnath Temple Trust, said.

"After Independence, a new construction took place only for a few families from Delhi. We have brought the country out of this narrow thinking and are building new national monuments and adding glory to the existing ones," he added.

For the development of the tourism sector, four things are required -- cleanliness, facilities, respect for tourists' time, and a modern mindset, the PM said.

He also said that the development of religious or heritage places would give a boost to the economy of the areas they are located at. Elaborating on the potential of the newly-developed places, the Prime Minister said that despite the pandemic, 75 lakh people have come to see the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Such places will take our identity along with tourism to new heights, he said.

The Prime Minister advised against taking a narrow interpretation of his call for ‘vocal for local’ and said that the call includes local tourism. He reiterated his request for visiting at least 15-20 places in India before embarking on any tourism abroad.

The Somnath temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new circuit house was felt as the existing government facilities were located far off from the temple. The new circuit house has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath temple.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall, etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, said PMO.