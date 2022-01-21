Rahul and Priyanka to unveil manifesto for UP youngsters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to woo youths ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release a ‘Youth Manifesto’ that will talk about the party’s plans to address unemployment, improve education, and about other schemes for the youngsters.

This comes after the grand old party released a women manifesto focusing on the issues of and opportunities for women in the state. Congress on Thursday released the second list for UP of 41 candidates, including 16 women. The party has announced to give 40% of seats to women candidates in the state.

“The youth have been denied opportunities and during the pandemic, many have lost jobs but the government has no plans to revive employment. The manifesto will talk about things that can be done to address — like unemployment allowance and employment guarantee,” said party sources. The party is also expected to launch a campaign focusing on the key promises.