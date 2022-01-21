Several upper castes in, Khanduri’s daughter out 

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of candidates, comprising 59 names, for the Uttarakhand Assembly election. The party has denied tickets to 10 sitting MLAs, including the daughter of former CM Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri.

The list has a few new names including famous Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father, Ramsharan Nautiyal, who will be contesting from Chakrata. The list was announced by Union minister and party election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi, in New Delhi.

“The list has been decided under the able leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shahji, party president JP Nadda and the parliamentary board of the party. The candidates for the remaining 11 seats will be named soon,” said Joshi. The remaining 11 seats include Doiwala of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Kotdwar of ousted minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Balancing the caste equation, 19 Thakurs have been given tickets, including CM Dhami, to woo the 35% Thakur votes, while 15 Brahmins have been given tickets keeping in mind the 25% Brahmin voters in the state. The party has also announced the candidates on all 14 reserved seats — 12 SC and two ST seats — in the 70-member Assembly. No Muslim candidate has been fielded by the party so far.

Yogesh Kumar, a political analyst based in Dehradun said, “The list seems to be the result of a rigorous process on many levels. Denial of tickets to 10 sitting MLAs shows the party is well aware of anti-incumbency. It remains to be seen if this goes down well with voters.” Meanwhile, after being denied tickets, many sitting MLAs have come out with allegations of “selling” the ticket by party leaders.