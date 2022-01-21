STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several upper castes in, Khanduri’s daughter out 

No ticket to 10 sitting MLAs; no Muslim candidate in the first list

Published: 21st January 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of candidates, comprising 59 names, for the Uttarakhand Assembly election. The party has denied tickets to 10 sitting MLAs, including the daughter of former CM Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri.

The list has a few new names including famous Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father, Ramsharan Nautiyal, who will be contesting from Chakrata. The list was announced by Union minister and party election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi, in New Delhi.

“The list has been decided under the able leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shahji, party president JP Nadda and the parliamentary board of the party. The candidates for the remaining 11 seats will be named soon,” said Joshi. The remaining 11 seats include Doiwala of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Kotdwar of ousted minister Harak Singh Rawat. 

Balancing the caste equation, 19 Thakurs have been given tickets, including CM Dhami, to woo the 35% Thakur votes, while 15 Brahmins have been given tickets keeping in mind the 25% Brahmin voters in the state.  The party has also announced the candidates on all 14 reserved seats — 12 SC and two ST seats — in the 70-member Assembly.  No Muslim candidate has been fielded by the party so far.

Yogesh Kumar, a political analyst based in Dehradun said, “The list seems to be the result of a rigorous process on many levels. Denial of tickets to 10 sitting MLAs shows the party is well aware of anti-incumbency. It remains to be seen if this goes down well with voters.” Meanwhile, after being denied tickets, many sitting MLAs have come out with allegations of “selling” the ticket by party leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand assembly elections Ritu Bhushan Khanduri BJP candidates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp