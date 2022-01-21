STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN: Govt

It also said that a new utility feature has been introduced under Raise an Issue and through this, beneficiary can revoke the current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Friday said that against the earlier limit of four, now six members can be registered for Covid vaccination on Co-WIN using one mobile number.

It also said that a new utility feature has been introduced under the "Raise an Issue" section of Co-WIN and through this, a beneficiary can revoke the current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

"The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries," the ministry said.

It said that after submitting the online request through "Raise an Issue", the change may take three to seven days to appear.

On change of vaccination status, the ministry said such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at the nearest vaccination centre, according to existent standard guidelines, once a new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

