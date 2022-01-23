STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Congress' situation miserable in Uttar Pradesh', says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati termed the Congress as a party which divides the opposition votes against the BJP, and urged voters to ignore it.

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said Congress' is so miserable it “changed” its Chief Minister face for Uttar Pradesh polls within hours of announcement.

"The condition of the Congress party is so miserable in the UP Assembly elections that their CM candidate changed her stand within a few hours. It would be better, if people do not waste their vote by giving it to the Congress. And vote one-sided for the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.

She termed the Congress as a party which divides the opposition votes against the BJP, and urged voters to ignore it.

"People of UP see the Congress as a vote cutting party. If the BJP needs to be kept out of power in favour of a government which works for all the sections of the society, then the BSP holds the number one place in this context," she wrote.

Two days ago during the launch of election manifesto for the youth at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about who will be the CM face of the Congress in UP, she had said that "are you seeing any face from UP in the Congress?".

Later in an interview on Saturday, Priyanka had said that she is not the only face of the party.

In the interview, she had also expressed surprise over the low profile campaign of the BSP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Congress Bahujan Samaj Party Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp