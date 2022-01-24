Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Intensive combing against Maoists progressing

Maoists activities are on the wane in Bihar. Intensive combing operations launched against the red rebels by both the special task force (STF) and the police have led to elimination of six Maoists and arrest of 220 activists in 2021. Sharing details of police operation against the Maoists, additional director general (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said two of the deceased Maoists were carrying rewards of Rs 50,000 each. Seven regular weapons looted from security personnel, 8 country-made weapons, 52 landmines, 772 detonators, 1,481kg of explosives and 890 live cartridges were recovered. A sum of Rs 1.79 crore was recovered by the STF in different operations in 2021.

PM acknowledges growth in tap water coverage

PM Narendra Modi has praised the Bihar government for successful execution of ‘Nal-Jal Yojna’ in the state. During his ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme, the PM said, as of now tap water is being supplied to 90% of the households in Bihar. Earlier, only 30% of households had access to tap water in the state. Recently, the state issued a directive asking the beneficiaries to pay Rs 30 per month as tax for which they will be provided receipt by the committees formed in each panchayat ward. The state has also decided to provide Rs 1,000 per month to each wards for maintenance, payment of electricity bill and repair work. Public health minister (PHED) Ram Prit Paswan said Rs 6,000 crore was returned to the Centre after completion of ‘Nal Jal Yojna’ in the state. The scheme was launched in Bihar in 2016.

Pilot project for apple farming in seven districts

Inspired by the success of some farmers in growing apples, the horticulture wing has decided to launch a pilot project to grow the fruit in seven districts. Horticulture wing director Nand Kishore said officials have arranged sufficient number of plants of HRMN-99 variety of apple from the National Innovation Foundation, Hyderabad, for the fruit growers of Bihar. Farmers from Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Samastipur, Aurangabad, Katihar and Muzaffarpur have been included in the pilot project, who will be imparted training for apple cultivation. Initially, Ranjit Kumar Singh of Vaishali started the plantation of HRMN-99 variety of apple on his land three years ago.

Bihar second in country in eShram registrations

Bihar ranked second after Uttar Pradesh in the registration of workers to eShram portal created by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Till December 2021, 2.37 crore workers belonging to unorganised sector had registered from the state. State labour resources minister Jibesh Kumar said the government has set its target to get 3.49 crore workers registered on eShram portal from Bihar by the end of February. The registration will facilitate the workers to get benefits of government’s schemes and also check their exploitation by employers. Till date, the government had no official data about workers engaged in unorganised sector.

