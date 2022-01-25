Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Customised car thrills golden girl Avni Lekhara

The golden girl of Tokyo Paralympics Avni Lekhara has become the proud owner of a very special car. The customised Mahindra XUV, fitted with a special hydraulics seat for Avni to get on and off the car with ease, is a gift from industrialist Anand Mahindra. The seat is hydraulically linked which makes it easy for the Paralympian to ingress and egress. A slew of other additions make the car more suitable for people with disabilities. Avni, who had won two medals in the paralympic shooting event at Tokyo, is the brand ambassador of the Beti-Bachao Beti-Padhao campaign in Rajasthan. She took to social media to thank Anand Mahindra for designing the special car.

Rehabilitation physician featured in documentary

Dr Pooja Mukul, an eminent rehabilitation physician from Jaipur has been featured in an international documentary, ‘The Price of Cheap’, in the recently-held Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF). Directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Barry Stevens, the documentary tells the stories of modern-day slavery in fashion supply chains. The film follows activists on raids to rescue children from unsafe factories, as well as survivors trying to rebuild their lives. It has won 17 awards internationally. Dr Pooja, featured in the documentary for her work with Ajay – is one such victim of modern-day slavery who got amputated in an accident. Dr Pooja was instrumental in transforming Ajay’s life with the advanced myoelectric artificial hand he was fitted with in a surgery at the Jaipur Foot Rehabilitation Center.

Woman wins Rs 1 crore in fitness challenge

Jaipur’s Dhyan Suman has won the grand prize of Rs 1 crore in the ‘Fittr Fitness Challenge’ 2021. She is the first Rajasthani who has won the title by defeating competitors from across the country. The 38-year-old IT professional is daughter of prominent painter Gopal Swami Khetanchi. While she adopted an easy daily diet for the challenge – which runs for 12 weeks – the fitness lover remarks that it was meditation which kept her going. “I had lot going on in between like fractures, an asthma condition and Covid. But did not give up,” she said. Fittr is a tech-enabled fitness community based in Pune.

PM flags off initiatives of Brahma Kumaris

At an event held on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, PM Narendra Modi flagged off seven initiatives of spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris. Under this scheme, over 30 campaigns and 15,000 programmes will be organised to mark this special occasion. The seven initiatives launched by the PM include self-reliance schemes for farmers, women, a cycle as well as motor bike rally, and initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. These programmes will be organised in hospitals and medical colleges and will focus on spirituality and nutrition. Conferences for doctors and medical camps will also be held. Grammy winner Ricky Kej will dedicate a song.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com