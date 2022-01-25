No intrusion from Pakistan side into Gujarat in 2021, a first in 10 years: BSF

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: BSF Gujarat Frontier personnel last year apprehended three Pakistanis, two Bangladeshis, and 24 Indians from near the international border with Pakistan, and also foiled attempts to smuggle narcotics from the neighboring country, the force said in a media release.

The Border Security Force - Gujarat Frontier takes care of the security of 826 km long international border from Barmer district in Rajasthan to Kutch in Gujarat, including 85 km of coastal area.

Of the 24 Indian nationals apprehended near the international border, two were Punjab-based smugglers found to be involved in trans-border crimes and had come to the border area in Barmer sector in Rajasthan

to receive a consignment of 15kg heroin from Pakistan-based smugglers, it said in a release.

IG (Gujarat Frontier) GS Malik said at a media briefing that from June 2020 till date, the BSF and other agencies have recovered 1,428 suspected packets of charas from Jakhau port area along the Gujarat coast.

"Charas packets seized are part of the drugs thrown into the sea off the Karachi coast by Pakistani smugglers. Moreover, three Pakistani intruders apprehended from near the border, including a child and an elderly person, were returned to the neighboring country as part of confidence-building measures because they were found to have crossed the border inadvertently," he said.

Malik said that they were apprehended ahead of the fence, between the international border and the fence, which is generally located at a distance of around 150 yards from IB inside Indian territory.

The BSF Gujarat Frontier also made functional contact with border-deployed Pakistan Rangers at the level of company commander to ensure proper communication, and this also involved the exchange of sweets as well as goodwill gestures during Eid, Diwali and on Independence Day of both India and Pakistan, he said.

"We have effectively dominated the International Border all along despite multiple challenges. For the first time in 10 years, no intrusion took place in 2021 from the Pakistan side into India from Harami Nalla area and the creeks due to effective checking of movement of Pakistani fishing boats and other intrusions," Malik said.