STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will quit politics if Channi government gives any proof against Majithia: Sukhbir Badal

Calling the case against Majithia as false and highly politicised, Badal warned that everyone responsible for implicating an innocent person in a "false" case will have to face consequences.

Published: 25th January 2022 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

SAD president Sukhbir Badal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government brings any proof against his brother-in-law and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in an NDPS case.

Calling the case against Majithia as “false and highly politicised”, Badal warned that everyone responsible for implicating “an innocent” person in a "false" case will have to face consequences.

Badal's remarks came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High court dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea in the NDPS case.

The high court, however, has granted three-day protection to Majithia from arrest to enable him to move the Supreme Court to challenge its order.

“As president of @Akali_Dal, I declare that I'll quit politics if this govt can produce any proof against @bsmajithia on this false & highly politicised case against him.

Conversely, everyone responsible for implicating an innocent in a false case will have to face consequences,” Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added that the party will fight for every worker who had been booked in “false” cases.

“We will fight for every @Akali_Dal @bspindia worker booked in false cases in the ongoing vendetta politics of @CHARANJITCHANNI govt.

The next SAD-BSP govt will constitute a judicial commission to investigate all the false cases and recommend action against those behind these,” he said.

Majithia, 46, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Mohali court on December 24.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The former Punjab minister was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket operating in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sukhbir singh badal Bikram singh mjithia NDPS cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp