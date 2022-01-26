STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On day 3 of stir over Railways exam, aspirants set train on fire in Gaya

'We have brought the situation at Gaya Junction under control. Some protesters have been taken into custody. Action will be taken after the arsonists are identified,' Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said.

Published: 26th January 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the train. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA/GAYA: A group of job aspirants set a coach of a train on fire at Gaya railway junction under Danapur railway division of East Central Railway in Bihar on Wednesday in protest against irregularities in the railway recruitment examination.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar said the protestors initially pelted the train with stones and then set the coach ablaze. Additional security forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control, he said.

The SSP said the identity of some of the protestors has already been ascertained and efforts were on to nab them. The SSP appealed to the students to maintain calm and not to be influenced by others. He, however, described the situation under control.

The incident is a sequel to protests by aspirants in Patna, Bhojpur, Nawada, Sitamarhi and other districts since Monday evening. The protestors are demanding the cancellation of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination.

On Tuesday, the Railways issued a notice, warning job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and causing damage to railway property would be dealt with sternly and debarred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

Meanwhile, the  Ministry of Railways said a high powered committee has been set up to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates regarding the results of the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of NTPC issued by Railway Recruitment Boards on January 14-15, 2022.

“The candidates may submit their grievances to the committee formed by the Ministry of Railways till February 16, 2022,” the official communique of the Railways said.

